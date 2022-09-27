Quebec election: Liberal leader goes on media blitz in final week of campaign

Quebec Liberal (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is on a media blitz Tuesday to raise her profile ahead of next week's election.

Anglade is scheduled to conduct no fewer than six media interviews in Montreal and Quebec City before attending an evening gala in the provincial capital for young student achievers.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is campaigning for a second day in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, where post-tropical storm Fiona caused significant damage to seaside infrastructure.

Polls say the CAQ is in a tight race on the island archipelago with the Parti Québécois (PQ), whose candidate Joel Arseneau won the riding by 15 votes over his Liberal rival in 2018.

Legault will head to the Gaspé Peninsula later in the day and then visit two ridings in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.

Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has four events in the Quebec City area before he heads to Sherbrooke, where his incumbent is trying to fend off former Longueuil mayor Caroline St-Hilaire, a star candidate for the CAQ.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 27, 2022.