Quebec election material being distributed to all 125 electoral divisions

Electoral materials that will be used during Quebec's provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 3, are being distributed to all 125 electoral divisions starting Monday.

Elections Quebec specifies its delivery vehicles will depart the Roger-Lefrançois distribution centre in Quebec City and head for the far corners of the province.

A total of 910 pallets of material will be transported in 40 trailers and 20 trucks during the week, including ballot boxes, voting booths, information material and office and computer equipment.

In addition, Elections Quebec is asking anyone willing to be part of its electoral team to submit an application, including, for the first time, Quebecers aged 16 and 17.

Elections Quebec says it believes this is a great opportunity for young people to get a close look at the electoral process before being eligible to vote.

The main positions to be filled include revision agent, deputy returning officer, information or order officer, secretary and identity verification panel member.

Elections Quebec says hourly wages will range from $15.68 to $27.92, including the training period.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 15, 2022. 

