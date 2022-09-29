Quebec election: Parti Quebecois raises most money since start of campaign

The Parti Quebecois has raised more money since the beginning of Quebec's election campaign than any other party.

Elections Quebec says the sovereigntist party raised $354,175 from 3,852 donors between the start of the campaign on Aug. 28 and Sept. 21.

Polls in late August put the PQ in fifth place, with support below 10 per cent.

But the PQ is now polling in the mid-teens and is in a statistical tie with the three other main opposition parties -- all way behind the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec.

Quebec solidaire is in second place in fundraising since the beginning of the campaign, having raised $180,305, while the CAQ is in third with $170,548 in donations.

The CAQ has collected the most money since the beginning of 2022, however, having raised almost $1.15 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.