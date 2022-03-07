Quebec elementary, high school students no longer need to wear masks in class

Quebec is taking the first step toward ending its mandatory mask mandate Monday, starting with elementary and high school students.

They will no longer be required to wear masks or face coverings while sitting in class, as many return to school after spring break.

Masks are still required in common areas, as well as when students are travelling or on school buses.

Quebec's interim director of public health, Luc Boileau, said last week that wearing a mask could soon become a matter of personal choice rather than a requirement.

Boileau's comments came one day after the Ministry of Health noted mask requirements could be lifted in most public places by mid-April.

This does not apply to workplaces or care facilities, such as CHSLDs.

Starting March 12, all public places in Quebec will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

There will be no limits per table in restaurants, bars, taverns and casinos and these establishments will be able to return to normal business hours.

Dancing and karaoke will also be permitted again.

There will be no restrictions on the number of participants for activities of a social nature in a rented room.

The visitor log in private seniors' residences will be removed.

In addition, Quebecers will no longer need to present a vaccination passport to access certain premises.

Quebec authorities say they feel encouraged by the steady decline in deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

The province reported a drop of 20 hospitalizations on Sunday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2022.