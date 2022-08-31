iHeartRadio
Quebec employees face 'unavoidable' increase in work hours this fall

Stock photo by ThisIsEngineering via Pexels

Employees and management will have to work longer hours over the next three months, according to more than half of Quebec businesses.

That's according to the Institut de la statistique du Québec, which analyzed Quebec data from the Canadian Business Situation Survey for the second quarter of 2022.

The message is clear: "an increase in the number of hours worked by management or current staff will be unavoidable for more than half of businesses."

"Over the next three months, more than half of the companies facing labour-related obstacles expect management (58) to increase the number of hours they work," the ISQ warns.

Similarly, more than half of companies (55.8 per cent) expect inflation to become a more important issue in discussions with their employees regarding pay increases in the coming year.

This is particularly true in the food and accommodation (77.8) and manufacturing (63.7) sectors.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2022

