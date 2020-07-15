Quebec ends its incentive program for essential workers, says it has shifted into 'economic recovery mode'

The program that gave incentives for essential workers to keep working during the COVID-19 pandemic will not continue, the Quebec government announced Wednesday.

The Incentive Program to Retain Essential Workers (IPREW) stopped taking applications July 4, and the program will not be extended.

The government said that conditions have changed since the program was created on April 3, and Quebec is now in "economic recovery mode," with many sectors reopened, and more reopening soon.

The Quebec government announced Wednesday that office towers will be reopened Saturday at a limited capacity.

The program ran from March 15 to July 4, and topped off the difference between the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and an individual's wages. The program provided $100 per week for 16 weeks for essential service workers.

"We put in place this temporary program to ensure that essential service workers who choose to remain at work to meet the needs of the population are not financially penalized compared to those who benefit from the CERB," said Quebec Minister of Finance Eric Girard.

Girard said about 125,000 workers signed up for the program during the crisis.

Those who qualified for the benefit but who have not yet applied for it may do so until Nov. 15 on Revenu Quebec's website.