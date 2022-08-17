iHeartRadio
Quebec environment minister promises more transparency in agreements with polluters

In the wake of revelations about exemptions allowing the Horne Smelter to pollute its environment well above standards in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette has pledged to be more transparent in all 89 cases of companies taking advantage of such permission.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, the minister first promised to publish a register containing all 89 companies bound by a "clean-up certificate," an agreement allowing them to pollute above a prescribed standard but within a framework of specific conditions.

The minister noted that the infamous list of polluters has been provided to several media outlets in recent weeks upon request but that it contains outdated information.

Charette acknowledged that some of the companies on the list have since changed their vocation or even ceased their activities.

In the interest of transparency, the climate change and environment minister will put a register online containing the identity of the companies as well as details on the nature of the permits they have and their expiry date.

In addition, Charette stated that the local population will be able to vote on each expiry of a certificate.

"I can confirm that from now on, each of these certificates to be renewed will be subject to a proper consultation to ensure that the population can have its say," he said.

In the case of the Horne Foundry, the certificate in question expires at the end of 2022. The population of Rouyn-Noranda will therefore be called upon to vote before Quebec grants the renewal, said the minister.

According to Charette, the companies that benefit from exemptions are entitled to them because they were already in operation before the adoption of the law imposing environmental standards.

They must, however, strive to achieve compliance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2022. 

