Quebec ethics commissioner investigating CAQ MNA Louis-Charles Thouin

Quebec's national assembly ethics commissioner is investigating a second Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA.

First, it was Sylvain Lévesque, and now it is Rousseau MNA Louis-Charles Thouin's turn to be investigated for his financing methods.

Commissioner Ariane Mignolet made the announcement in a news release on Monday afternoon.

In a message obtained by The Canadian Press on Tuesday, the CAQ MNA invited the mayors of his riding to a cocktail party where, in exchange for a $100 contribution to the election fund, they could meet Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault on Feb. 8 in Saint-Jacques.

Québec Solidaire (QS) MNA Vincent Marissal asked the commissioner to investigate because he felt that the CAQ member was in breach of several articles of the MNA's code of ethics.

In her release, the commissioner said that the MNA concerned has been informed of the opening of the investigation and that it will take place behind closed doors.

Two weeks ago, Radio-Canada revealed another CAQ funding controversy involving Chauveau MNA Sylvain Lévesque.

A resident who wanted her MNA to make progress on her file was offered a meeting with Finance Minister Eric Girard in exchange for a $100 contribution to the party fund.

National assembly ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet announced last week that she was launching an investigation into Lévesque's case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 29, 2024.