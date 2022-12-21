Quebec exceeds emissions reduction target thanks to the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Legault government almost miraculous good luck: it has been able to meet and even exceed its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target for 2013-2020.

On the other hand, companies had to buy a billion dollars worth of emission rights from California through the carbon exchange in order to meet their reduction targets.

This was revealed in the Quebec government's 2020 reduction target report on Wednesday.

While Quebec was aiming for a 20 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2020 compared to 1990 levels, it achieved 26.6 per cent.

"We have largely reached the target," said Environment Minister Benoit Charette at a press conference Wednesday in Quebec City.

"We're not strutting around, we're not burying our heads in the sand," he added.

It is mainly the effect of the pandemic, the minister said.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an economic slowdown and a drop in travel due, among other things, to telecommuting.

Even if they have decreased from 2019 to 2020, emissions in the transport sector have recorded a very clear increase from 2013 to 2020.

Road transport remains the Achilles' heel of the Quebec report: from 1990 to 2020, road transport emissions jumped by 36.8 per cent.

Quebec is also expecting a rebound in emissions due to the economic recovery, even though the goal is to reduce GHG emissions by 37.5 per cent by 2030.

How much is this rebound estimated to be?

The government says it does not have those estimated, but the Environment Ministry has "backed up its figures," a technical briefing was told.

But the ministry "has an idea of what this phenomenon may represent," it added.



