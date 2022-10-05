iHeartRadio
Quebec exempt from rule allowing businesses to charge credit card fees


The new rule allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees on to customers will not apply in Quebec.

The action is prohibited by the province's Consumer Protection Act, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB).

Elsewhere in Canada, the change will kick in on Oct. 6. The rule is the product of a multimillion-dollar class action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard over so-called "swipe fees" that cut into business profits.

The fees range from one to three per cent and are highest for cards with loyalty perks such as cashback rewards.

Should they sign up, merchants will be able to charge an additional fee to consumers at the point of sale to make up for the loss.

More to come.  

