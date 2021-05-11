Quebec expected to table long-awaited reforms to French language charter Thursday

The Legault government is expected to table its long-awaited reform to the French language charter on Thursday.

Premier Francois Legault hinted an "imporant" announcement is coming Thursday after meeting with Quebec's language minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Legault's office confirmed to CTV News the announcement is related to the language file.

The CAQ government has said previously that it intends to table its changes to Bill 101 before the end of the current parliamentary session next month.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.