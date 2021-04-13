Quebec extends lockdown measures in three regions where COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Lockdown measures in Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches, and Outaouais will be extended for an additional week, Premier Francois Legault announced Tuesday.

"If there’s anybody in Quebec City who doesn't think the virus isn’t serious, we need to look at the facts and be very, very, prudent," said Legault at a Tuesday press conference, where he was joined by Health Minister Christian Dube and Health Director Horacio Arruda.

Schools and non-essential businesses in those areas will remain closed until April 25, and the 8 p.m. curfew will remain in place.

MASKS OUTSIDE ARE MANDATORY

Legault provided some clarification on the rules around mask-wearing outdoors.

"Masks outside are mandatory," said the premier.

"There are two exceptions to this: If you are alone, or with people with whom you live, you don't have to have the mask."

'IM NOT JUDGING YOU': LEGAULT SPEAKS TO YOUNGER PEOPLE

In the wake of two nights of protests in Montreal, sometimes veering into riots, Legault asked young people to remember that the number of young COVID-19 patients in hospital has doubled.

He renewed calls for young people to limit their social interactions, and asked them to be patient.

"I have a message for young people who have had enough of the pandemic: I understand what you're going through," said the premier.

"I don't want to say anything other than we are very grateful for what younger people have done for the past year," he said. "Right now, it is your health that is at risk."

Officials said the goal of having all Quebec adults vaccinated by June 24 is still in place, but restrictions will likely remain for the foreseeable future, especially if the virus continues to spread among young people.

Despite the high vaccine coverage so far among older people, "that doesn't mean we're going to open everything," said Legault.

"The timeline has been pushed back" by the new, troubling infection numbers among the young, he said.

"We thought that we could go back to something more normal once older people were vaccinated," he said.

"Well, now that the number of young people who end up in hospital [is going up], we're going to have to wait for everyone who wants to be vaccinated to be vaccinated."

