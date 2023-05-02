iHeartRadio
Quebec family sees the world before kids lose eyesight


lemay-pelletier-family-1-5838702-1648517369997

Natasha O'Neill
CTVNews.ca Writer

After visiting 13 countries spanning three continents, the year-long adventure for a Boucherville, Que., family has ended.

The trip, which kicked off in March 2022, was dedicated to filling Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier's children's heads with memories. Three of their four children -- Mia, 12, Colin, 7, and Laurent, 5 -- have retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that will eventually leave them blind. Leo, 10, does not have the condition.

The adventure has concluded, and the family is returning to normal life, reminiscing about the things they got to see and do abroad.

"It was amazing," Lemay told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. "Honestly, it was way beyond our expectations."

The family visited Malaysia, Thailand, Turkiye, Mongolia, Zambia and other countries, accomplishing fun activities along the way. One of the most memorable experiences came from Nepal, which was not a part of the family's original plan.

"We decided around Christmas to go to Nepal because we had that bucket list of activities we wanted to do on the trip," Lemay said. "And then going through it, we realized that (a) multiple day trek, we haven't done."

On top of the "crazy beautiful" landscapes, the family was able to ride in hot air balloons, on ATVs and paragliders, filling their children's minds with memories to last a lifetime.

To hear more about the family's trip, click the video at the top of this article.  

