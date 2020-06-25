Quebec farmers hoping for a lot of rain to save their crops crippled by heat wave

The hot weather and lack of rain have meant dry fields of corn and other produce for Quebec farmers who are praying for some precipitation to save their crops.

"Over the last week, I've seen a lot of fields where the crops are starting to wither because there's not enough water," said John McCart, president of the farmers union in Argenteuil.

Jérémie Meunier and his family's farm, La Ferme Michel Meunier, in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu have been in business for 35 years and they've never seen it so dry. They could lose as much as half their crop if this keeps up.

"We're pumping all the water that we can find whether it's in lakes around us or even in the river," said Meunier.

"Right now, it's dust in the fields."

While Meunier said they wouldn't hike their prices, other farmers may not have a choice and supermarket chains may snap up as much as they can.

"Some of (the farmers) will not produce the volumes - you won't get as big a head of lettuce or you won't get as big a head of cabbage or if it's tomatoes or something like that, you won't get as many tomatoes," said McCart.

"You might see a little pressure on the price there."

And some of the produce may arrive a little later than usual - they usually get to market in mid-July. McCart said the dry weather has also meant problems for hay crops - which could lead to higher expenses for farmers trying to feed their livestock.

They're watching the weekend forecast for rain very carefully.

"We'll take anything," laughed Meunier.

McCart said if it rains this weekend, it could help.

"When I drive around the countryside and I see field after field that is under stress, it'll take a lot to rebound," said McCart.

"It can rebound but we need everything to work together."

