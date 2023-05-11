iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec farmers offered $100 million in loan guarantees


Farmer Myriam Landry checks on her animals at her goat farm, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Saint Esprit, Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is announcing help for hard-pressed farmers: a working capital loan guarantee of up to $50,000.

The support could eventually total $100 million.

In just a few weeks, the number of farm businesses in difficulty has risen from 712 to over 1,100 in Quebec.

That's according to Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne, who on Thursday announced the $100 million envelop to help producers who have fallen on hard times.

On April 27, the minister had stated in parliamentary committee that 712 companies were facing serious financial problems.

At a press conference on Thursday, he said that "potentially 1,100 companies would raise their hands" to benefit from this assistance "as we speak."

"We've done a lot of analysis of the numbers," Lamontagne said to explain such an increase in the number of companies that are applying.

It's the inflation, rising interest rates, fuel costs and all the inputs that are ultimately strangling agricultural producers, he said.

The loan guarantee farmers will be able to benefit from is offered without repayment of principal and interest for the first three years. Repayment can be spread over 10 years.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*