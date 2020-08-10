Quebec father flees scene of three-wheeler accident, leaves 5-year-old child behind
A father driving a three-wheeler with his five-year-old child onboard fled the scene of a collision in the Saguenay region of Quebec on Sunday, leaving his child behind.
The man – who was under the influence of drugs – came into contact with a parked vehicle when he lost control of the three-wheeler on Victoria St. in the La Baie area.
According to witnesses who took the child under their wing in its father’s absence, neither of the pair was wearing a helmet.
The father is expected to face charges related to a hit-and-run, dangerous driving, criminal driving and driving under the influence.
The directeur de la protection de la jeunesse took possession of the child and contacted its mother.
