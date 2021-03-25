iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard to table his budget today

Finance Minister Eric Girard announced $125 million for school sports infrastructure as part of the 2021 budget Wednesday. Details will come out March 25. SOURCE: Eric Girard/Twitter

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard will table his budget for 2021-22 on Thursday.

Girard told reporters Wednesday that the budget will focus on economic recovery, health and education.

After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic that left a huge hole in public finances, Quebec's 2021-2022 budget will be "classic," Girard noted.

The minister agreed that returning to a balanced budget would be "difficult," but he did not reveal whether he would respect his party's campaign promise, setting a five-year plan to reach zero deficit in 2025-2026.

"The importance of returning to a balanced budget has not changed," the minister said. "We will also see if the compulsory contributions to the Generations Fund will be maintained."

Le ministre a également annoncé un montant de 125M$ pour les infrastructures sportives scolaires dans le cadre du budget 2021!

Tous les détails du budget seront dévoilés demain à 16h!#budgetqc2021 pic.twitter.com/k522wpKZBp

— Eric Girard (@EricGirardMFQ) March 25, 2021

An economic update in November projected a $15 billion deficit for this fiscal year, the province's first deficit since 2014.

That update also projected a deficit of $8.3 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and $7 billion the following year.

Girard's 2020-2021 budget, tabled in March 2020, was balanced and included spending increases to help the province weather the then-early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error