Quebec food safety alert: Presence of eggs found in vegan bagels

Bagels, recalled

Quebec food safety officials are warning people that eggs have been found in a brand of vegan bagels sold in Montreal, Laval and Monteregie.

The bagels were produced by Hinnawi Bros. Bagel & Cie at 733 Cathcart St. in Montreal. Anyone with an allergy to eggs is advised not to consume the following products:

  •  Vegan sesame bagels
  •  Vegan plain bagels

Both were sold in packages of five with a best-before date of March 18. They were on sale until Jan. 21 at several locations in the province and were sold frozen or refrigerated.

The bagels were sold in clear plastic packaging with the words "Hinnawi Bros Bagels" and "vegetalien/vegan" on them.

The food warning is only a precautionary measure and applies only to people with egg allergies. The bagels are safe to consume for those who don't have an allergy to eggs.

Anyone with an egg allergy is advised not to consume the product and to return it to the establishment where they purchased it.

No cases of illness associated with the consumption of these foods have been reported to food safety officials to date.

