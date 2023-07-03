iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec forest fire situation continues to improve with rain but risks remain: SOPFEU


image.jpg

Quebec's wildfire prevention agency says the forest fire situation in the province is improving after recent rain, though risks remain, particularly in the region bordering James Bay.

Stéphane Caron, a spokesman for the agency SOPFEU, says rain that fell over southern and eastern Quebec has reduced the risk from fires.

But he says those still burning are immense, including one burning near the city of Lebel-sur-Quévillon -- which was evacuated twice in June -- that covers more than 4,000 square kilometres.

He says that fire has been contained, but is still not under control and could regain strength if the area experiences another dry spell.

Dry conditions also remain in the northwestern Jamésie region, where several large fires are burning.

Quebec's Natural Resources and Forests Department said Sunday evening that it is reducing the area covered by an outdoor fire ban. The ban primarily applies in the province's northwest, as well as in two small parts of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.  

This report by The Candian Press was first published on July 3, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*