Quebec forest fire situation continues to improve with rain but risks remain: SOPFEU

Quebec's wildfire prevention agency says the forest fire situation in the province is improving after recent rain, though risks remain, particularly in the region bordering James Bay.

Stéphane Caron, a spokesman for the agency SOPFEU, says rain that fell over southern and eastern Quebec has reduced the risk from fires.

But he says those still burning are immense, including one burning near the city of Lebel-sur-Quévillon -- which was evacuated twice in June -- that covers more than 4,000 square kilometres.

He says that fire has been contained, but is still not under control and could regain strength if the area experiences another dry spell.

Dry conditions also remain in the northwestern Jamésie region, where several large fires are burning.

Quebec's Natural Resources and Forests Department said Sunday evening that it is reducing the area covered by an outdoor fire ban. The ban primarily applies in the province's northwest, as well as in two small parts of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

This report by The Candian Press was first published on July 3, 2023.