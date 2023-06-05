Quebec forest fires continue to rise, with more than 160 active in the province

The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore.

Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.

"The one near Sept-Îles is still attracting particular attention because of its proximity to the city and its severity," said Minister Champagne Jourdain.

As a result, the Moisie, Plages and Lac-Daigle areas remain under evacuation orders for Monday.

However, the weather forecast for the next few days, including rain showers, suggests that conditions will be favourable to help fight the blaze, said Sept-Îles mayor Steeve Beaupré, urging evacuees to be patient before hoping to return home.

Sept-Îles residents woke up to a thick cloud of smoke on Monday morning, causing poor air quality.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Côte-Nord is recommending that people stay indoors and close the windows and doors of their homes and workplaces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 5, 2023.