iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec forms 'action group' on French language to halt 'decline'


image.jpg

The Francois Legault government announced it is forming an interdepartmental "action group" on the French language to find ways to halt the "decline" of the language in Quebec.

French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge made the announcement Friday morning on the sidelines of the pre-sessional caucus of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) in Laval.

He was accompanied by his fellow ministers who will support him in this process, including Education Minister Bernard Drainville and Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe.

The government believes that there is an "urgent need to act" to halt the decline of the French language, and the group will have to propose an "ambitious plan" to remedy this.

This plan must be tabled in the autumn of 2023.

However, Roberge ruled out the possibility of extending Bill 101 to colleges, saying that the issue is already closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 27, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*