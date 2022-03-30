iHeartRadio
Quebec forward Joshua Roy signs 3-year contract with Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens sign deal with Quebec forward Joshua Roy (photo: Montreal Canadiens)

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that they have reached a three-year deal with forward Joshua Roy.

The typical NHL rookie contract covers the 2022-23 to 2024-25 seasons.

The deal will pay Roy $750,000 USD in the NHL in 2022-2023 and includes a $92,500 signing bonus. If he continues his career at the junior level, he will earn $10,500. Roy's salary for the final two seasons of the contract will be $775,000 in the NHL, with signing bonuses of $92,500 (2023-24) and $85,000 (2024-25), or $80,000 in the AHL.

The 18-year-old Roy currently ranks second in the QMJHL in scoring with 92 points, including 36 goals, in 50 games with the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The six-foot, 186-pound left winger is playing in his third season in the Courteau circuit. He scored 74 goals and added 97 assists for 171 points in 145 games with the Phoenix and Saint John Sea Dogs, who made him the first overall pick in the 2019 QMJHL draft.

Roy was selected in the fifth round, 150th overall, by the Canadiens in the 2021 draft.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2022

