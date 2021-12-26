Quebec gathering caps reduced, hospitals shut to visitors as province battles with explosive Omicron wave

Quebec is tightening restrictions once again as the province struggles to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Starting Sunday, restaurants and private gatherings are limited to six people or two-family bubbles. Outdoor gatherings are to be kept to a maximum of 20 people.

The province reported 9,206 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Saturday, and over 10,000 infections the day before. Details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccinations will be released next week.

Premier Francois Legault had asked people to delay their Christmas celebrations as much as possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

MAJOR HOSPITALS SHUT TO SOME VISITORS

Two major hospital centres, the MUHC and the CHUM, have halted nearly all patient visits in certain departments in order to limit the spread of Omicron to staff and those in care.

The following departments are no longer allowing visitors:

The Royal Victoria Hospital (Glen site) intensive care unit (ICU) and critical care unit (CCU)

The Montreal General Hospital ICU and CCU

Montreal Neurological Hospital ICU

The CHUM (all areas)

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations, the hospitals say.

At the Royal Vic, Montreal General, and Neurological hospital, the MUHC says visitations will be closed for a two week period. Visitors may be allowed in special circumstances, "based on the clinical judgement of the care team," wrote the MUHC in a press release.

At the CHUM, visitors will be allowed during medical assistance in dying and childbirth.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press.