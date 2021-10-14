Quebec girl, 13, dies in farm accident while operating front-end loader

A 13-year-old girl in Saint-Armand, Que. has died after she fell inside a pit while operating a front-loader, CTV has learned.

Around 6:30 p.m., the girl was driving a small farm front-loader carrying horse manure on Dutch Rd. in the town south of Montreal, near the U.S. border.

According to authorities, she brought the manure to a receptacle intended for its disposal when her vehicle tipped over. The receptacle is similar to a water well, authorities say.

"It appears that the girl had fallen using a small Bobcat-type bucket loader," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

"The fire department worked hand-in-hand (with the SQ) for more than two hours to try and get the girl out of the pit."

The girl, one of several children who live on the farm, was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The minimum age for operating farm equipment in Quebec is 16.