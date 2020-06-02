Quebec gives $11 million to private day camps to keep them running this summer

Private day camps will be able to use this amount to hire more counsellors, rent space and buy personal protective equipment. The details of the aid announced by the government will be specified later.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Isabelle Charest, Quebec minister responsible for sports and leisure.

Charest said the government is also working to finalize the details of aid for municipal day camps.

About 150,000 young people attend certified day camps each summer in Quebec. The municipal camps attract approximately 200,000 youths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.