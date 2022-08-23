Quebec gives COVID-19 update as school year approaches

Quebec health officials, led by Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau, are giving COVID-19 update as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.

Dr. Boileau is accompanied by Dr. Marie-France Raynault, senior strategic medical advisor for the Health Ministry's public health branch, and Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, pediatrician and chair of Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ).

Although the current wave appears to be relatively stable, experts warn COVID-19 levels could spike this fall with the start of the school year.

"It's important to remember vaccines are available for kids," says Boileau.

In addition, rapid testing will be available through schools.

Disinfectant products will also be provided to Quebec schools and classrooms.

There are no plans to reinstate masking rules, Boileau confirmed.

"We are not there yet in terms of the level of contagion," he said.

Public Health believes measures currently on the table, most notably vaccinations, will be sufficient in managing infection rates.

Raynault said given that many school-age children contracted COVID-19 over the summer, the expected surge in infections may be hindered during the first few weeks of the school year.

There's a good proportion of students that are somewhat immunized, be it through past infections of the vaccine, Dr. Quach-Thanh added.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Quebec COVID-19 update

All Quebecers over six months of age are eligible for the shot.

Currently, 67 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose, according to Santé Québec.

Meanwhile, it claims 100 per cent of youth ages 12 to 17 have received the shot.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 40 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, but 29 more deaths related to the virus.

More to come.