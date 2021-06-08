Quebec gives green light to high school proms

Quebec high school students will be allowed to celebrate graduation with a prom after all, according to the premier.

At the Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 update, Premier Francois Legault said as of July 8, once most teenagers in the province will have had a first dose of the vaccine for at least two weeks, proms will be allowed outdoors, and with tents.

It’s a special exception to the current rules for gatherings. A maximum of 250 people will be allowed at any given prom, and students will not need to wear masks, or distance, so dancing will be possible.

“I remember my prom at the Vaudreuil Inn, it lasted well into the night and it was memorable,” said Legault. “I would like young people to have this same experience.”

The provincial government expects that most 12 to 17-year-olds will have at least one dose of the COVID-19 by June 24, and so it settled on July 8 for proms, to allow two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.

Graduation ceremonies with parents will also be allowed, with distancing guidelines in place.