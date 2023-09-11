Quebec giving $29 M to citizen projects fighting climate crisis

The Quebec government will invest $29 million to support citizen initiatives in the fight against climate change.

In a press release sent out Monday morning, the government announced $29 million over three years as part of the renewal of Action-Climat Québec program.

Since 2016, the Action-Climat Québec program has spent $36 million funding 84 projects, such as the climate action media outlet Unpointcinq and the Baromètre de l'action climatique (climate action barometer).

In the press release, the Environment Ministry invited "cooperatives, non-profit organizations, unions and chambers of commerce" to submit their projects.

Quebec's fund for sustainable development, the FAQDD, will manage the investments.

"It's through programs like Action-Climat Québec that the government can support people who want to take part in the fight against climate change, both to reduce our [greenhouse gases] and to adapt to their present and future impacts," said Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette in a press release.

The ministry also announced a $19.7 million budget increase for PAFMAN, Quebec's program for improving the province's dams.

The program is designed to help municipalities with populations of 50,000 or less that own high-capacity dams comply with safety obligations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 11, 2023.