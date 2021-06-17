Quebec goes three days in a row without a reported death due to COVID-19

Quebec recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the third-straight day without a reported death due to the virus.

In total, 373,531 have caught the virus in Quebec. Of those, 360,779 people have recovered and 11,178 have died. There are 1,574 remaining active cases in the province.

While no one is reported to have died in the last 24 hours, the province added one previously unreported death to the tally on Thursday. That person is said to have died before June 10.

Hospitalizations continued to fall, with 178 people receiving care on Thursday, a decrease of 14 from the day prior.

Of those, four fewer people are in the ICU, for a total of 41.

Health-care workers conducted 24,686 tests on June 15 (the province releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day).

For June 15, the province logged a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, the lowest since August of last year.

SEVEN MILLION DOSES DELIVERED

Health-care workers pushed the province over a major milestone on Thursday as Quebec surpassed 7 million doses administered to residents.

In the past 24 hours, 93,839 vaccine shots were administered. Many of those doses were given to residents at the Bell Centre walk-in clinic Thursday. On Friday, people will be able to get their shots with a free hotdog on the side.

Health Minister @cdube_sante says on Friday the Bell Centre vaccination clinic will offer a free hot dog (jokes either steamé or toasté). He says this is a way to get young people vaccinated. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/oXMM8PXZy7

Just under 600,000 doses remain in Quebec's vaccine stockpile, which is expected to double following a delivery from Moderna later this week.

So far, 78 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just 16 per cent have gotten their second.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal reported the most new cases of any region in Quebec Thursday with 55 new infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has reported 132,210 coronavirus infections.

Next was Monteregie (20 new, 51,183 total) and the Eastern Townships (20 new, 14,684 total), followed by Chaudiere-Appalaches (17 new, 19,227 total).

The one reported death occurred in Quebec city, where the death toll is now 1,113.