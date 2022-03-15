Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools

Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the provincial government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) issued a news release Tuesday, saying it hopes the government will consider giving exemptions to some young Ukrainians arriving in Quebec and where appropriate, allow them to attend English public school.

"Some of these children undoubtedly have English as their second language and have already been through so much," said QESBA president Dan Lamoureux in a statement.

He notes the founders of Quebec’s Charter of the French language, René Lévesque and Camil Laurin, ensured that it would include a humanitarian clause for education in the English system.

"This is a prime example of the use for such a provision," said Lamoureux.



Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he is open to the idea as a temporary solution.

"We may have an interim situation where we can help them this way," he said. "As you know, children of people coming to Quebec have to send children to French school, but in the interim period, of course we will accommodate them."

Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children, are expected to start arriving in Quebec soon as Russia continues its weeks-long attack on their homeland.



Quebec said last week that there is "no limit" to the number of Ukrainian refugees that could be welcomed into the province.

Given that statement, it became a "humanitarian and moral imperative for English school boards to indicate to the government of Quebec and to Quebecers that we're prepared to do our part," said QESBA executive director Russell Copeman. "We just think it's, that is an appropriate reaction in the face of this humanitarian crisis."



Copeman said the decision, though, remains "totally in the hands of the government of Quebec."

"We have no authority as school boards, to, to enrol students who don't qualify under the Charter of the French Language," he said.

Under Bill 101, Quebec’s language law, children from foreign countries must attend public school in French, except in narrow circumstances. Humanitarian grounds could mean an exemption in this case.

Copeman said this has nothing to do with language politics in the province.

"We are not trying to politicize this in any way, shape, or form. We are simply signaling to the government of Quebec, and to our fellow Quebecers, that English school boards are prepared to do their part on humanitarian grounds to try and help these refugees who have been through so much," he said.