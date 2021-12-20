iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec government cancels all ministerial activities due to rise in COVID-19 numbers

image.jpg

The Quebec government has cancelled all public activities indefinitely due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The government noted Sunday that all ministers will have their activities restricted as it continues to monitor the rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations.

This comes after a record-breaking 3,846 new infections were confirmed Sunday, with 29 more people in hospital.

Additionally, there are currently 1,353 active COVID-19 outbreaks, 31 more than on Saturday.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error