iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec government engineers on strike for third time

In this photo taken Tuesday, May 7, 2013, an engineer displays the wires that run inside a 1,000-metre cable to be used as a tether to an undersea observatory. (AP / Elaine Thompson)

Government engineers in Quebec have initiated a strike for the third time this spring.

The Association professionnelle des ingénieurs du gouvernement du Québec (APIGQ), which represents 1,800 engineers, says it made a final attempt to reach an agreement with the government Monday night, but efforts were in vain.

This marks the third unlimited walkout by APIGQ members; the first began on April 22 and the second was on June 1.

After each strike, APIGQ says it returned to the bargaining table hoping to reach an agreement on the renewal of its collective agreement, but without success.

Nevertheless, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel had stated last week that government representatives were making their tenth offer to the engineers' union.

The dispute concerns remuneration in relation to job classification.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*