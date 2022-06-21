Quebec government engineers on strike for third time

Government engineers in Quebec have initiated a strike for the third time this spring.

The Association professionnelle des ingénieurs du gouvernement du Québec (APIGQ), which represents 1,800 engineers, says it made a final attempt to reach an agreement with the government Monday night, but efforts were in vain.

This marks the third unlimited walkout by APIGQ members; the first began on April 22 and the second was on June 1.

After each strike, APIGQ says it returned to the bargaining table hoping to reach an agreement on the renewal of its collective agreement, but without success.

Nevertheless, Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel had stated last week that government representatives were making their tenth offer to the engineers' union.

The dispute concerns remuneration in relation to job classification.

