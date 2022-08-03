Quebec government engineers vote in favour of tentative agreement

The labour dispute between the Quebec government and its 1,800 engineers appears to be over.

The Association professionnelle des ingénieurs du gouvernement du Québec (APIGQ) announced Wednesday that 90.37 per cent of its members have accepted the agreement in principle reached on July 19.

A total of 1,610 union members took part in the vote, which began on July 21 and ended on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The association notes the central element of the agreement is the creation of a new class of engineer, which translates into a salary increase.

The work week will be increased to 37.5 hours, allowing for greater scheduling flexibility.

The agreement also allows for the formation of two joint committees.

The union says these new measures will strengthen the government's retention power when it comes to experienced engineers.

Of the 1,800 engineers APIGQ represents, 1,200 are employed by the Ministry of Transport; the rest work for the Ministry of the Environment or others.

The strike that preceded the agreement in principle had a major impact on civil engineering and road construction sites under the Quebec government's jurisdiction as the engineers oversaw those sites.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 3, 2022.