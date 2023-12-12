Quebec government not considering gender neutral markers

The Quebec government says it is not currently considering adding gender neutral markers for trans or non-binary people or those who do not identify as female or male.

A spokesperson for Family Minister Suzanne Roy tells CTV News the government hasn't completely ruled out adding marker "X" to official documents.

Still, it wants to study the issue further before making any decisions.

"The government has set up an advisory committee on the issue of gender identity," said Catherine Pelletier, Roy's press attachée. "The committee will inevitably look at the issue of gender markers."

Earlier this month, the Family Ministry appointed former president of the Council on the Status of Women, Diane Lavallée, to chair the new committee on gender identity.

This arose after a summer of turbulent demonstrations across the country over gender identity in schools.

The committee has been asked to draw up a portrait of current policies and study what is being done elsewhere.

It is also being asked to identify issues the government may have to address in the future.

The committee has already received backlash from trans rights groups, who quickly pointed out that none of the people appointed are openly transgender or non-binary -- nor do they specialize in issues related to gender identity.

"Meetings will be scheduled with the office against homophobia and transphobia on this subject," said Pelletier. "The government will await the committee's report before making a decision."

The committee's report, and the government's possible decision on gender markers, isn't due until the winter of 2025.

Pelletier adds the gender neutral marker X may already appear on civil status certificates.