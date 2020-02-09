Quebec government rakes in record number of photo radar fines last year

Quebec's justice ministry has racked up a record number of photo radar tickets totaling more than $50M last year alone - La Presse reports it's a nearly 40% increase in the totals collected over the past ten years.

Avi Levy of Ticket911.ca, which helps motorists out with traffic tickets, said the government is making up for lost time and revenue after plugging a legal loophole allowing motorists to contest photo evidence as hearsay.

"I'm still getting calls from people saying, Hey, I got a photo radar ticket and I heard or I read or I was told they were not valid, why am I still getting it' ?" said Levy in an interview with CJAD 800.

"Since they've corrected the problem of hearsay that they had a couple of years ago, they've started ramping up and giving more tickets."

Levy said not many people end up contesting it.

"If the amount is significant, they'll come to see me to challenge it. If the amount is not, since there are no demerit points, most of the clients will pay the fine and move on," said Levy.

Photo radar tickets generated over $4.7M in revenue last month alone.