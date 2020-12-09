Quebec government responds to childcare labour shortage

QUEBEC CITY — The government of Quebec is launching a new online platform in a bid to mitigate labour shortages in education and childcare.

On Wednesday morning, Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe and Labour minister Jean Boulet announced a new digital platform for childcare services to voice their workforce needs.

People will also be able to apply to jobs posted to the platform.

According to the government’s press release, more than 1,300 jobs are being posted to the so-called ‘Jetravaille’ platform, including positions for educators, maintenance, and kitchen workers.

“The needs are great in all regions of Quebec,” said Lacombe. “If you want to contribute to the development of our toddlers, go to the site and apply, whether you are qualified or not.”

MORE FUNDING FOR TRAINING

The government also announced an investment of more than $1 million in two pilot training projects on the North Shore and in the Montérégie.

“These training programs will apply to 50 educators employed by 25 [early childhood centres] who want to obtain a certificate of college studies in Early Childhood Education Techniques,” the statement read.

EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

The shortage of child care workers dates back several years, and the pandemic has only made it worse.

A few weeks ago, the Federation of Early Childhood Workers of Quebec (FIPEQ-CSQ) told The Canadian Press that the cuts imposed by the Couillard government in hit the network hard.

Employees were lost across several sectors, including specialized educators, pedagogical advisers, and custodians, it said.

The educators who remained in the network faced an overload of work because of the labour shortage, according to the FIPEQ-CSQ.