iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec government teams up with Habs for new COVID-19 publicity campaign

Quebec Premier Francois Legault removes a Montreal Canadiens face mask as he starts the daily COVID-19 press briefing Thursday May 21, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Hoping to get some of that winning touch that the Montreal Canadiens have displayed so far this season, the Quebec government has teamed up with the hockey franchise for a new COVID-19 publicity campaign.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted out a video with a new ad made in conjunction with the Habs and debuting a new slogan: “We're all on the same side against COVID-19.”

On est tous dans la même équipe contre la COVID-19.

Voici la nouvelle publicité du gouvernement en partenariat avec les Canadiens de Montréal: pic.twitter.com/pXhqE7RIFJ

— François Legault (@francoislegault) January 30, 2021

The ad comes in the same day that 1,367 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the province, bringing the total in Quebec since the start of the pandemic to 261,360. Since March, 9,763 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error