Quebec government teams up with Habs for new COVID-19 publicity campaign

Hoping to get some of that winning touch that the Montreal Canadiens have displayed so far this season, the Quebec government has teamed up with the hockey franchise for a new COVID-19 publicity campaign.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted out a video with a new ad made in conjunction with the Habs and debuting a new slogan: “We're all on the same side against COVID-19.”

On est tous dans la même équipe contre la COVID-19.



Voici la nouvelle publicité du gouvernement en partenariat avec les Canadiens de Montréal: pic.twitter.com/pXhqE7RIFJ

The ad comes in the same day that 1,367 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the province, bringing the total in Quebec since the start of the pandemic to 261,360. Since March, 9,763 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec.