Quebec government temporarily lifts sales tax on masks and face shields

Katelyn Thomas

CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter

MONTREAL -- Following in the federal government's footsteps, Quebec has decided not to charge sales tax on masks and face shields for the time being as the province continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province cited the federal economic statement from Monday in its decision, saying that the QST system will be updated to reflect the measure at the same time as the federal sales tax is lifted.

“We are working with the federal government to provide citizens and businesses with all the support they need during this time of crisis," Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said in a statement. "The temporary tax exemption for masks and face shields is part of this desire."

Quebec's finance ministry says it is also looking into other legislative proposals from the federal finance minister and that decisions in this respect will be announced later.



