Quebec government to invest $16.2 M into St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal

The Quebec government will invest $16.2 million to modernize St. Mary’s Hospital, it was announced Friday.

Current facilities at the Montreal hospital are outdated and no longer meet building standards, according to a press release.

Health Minister Christian Dube said the work “will bring enormous benefits for users, particularly in terms of comfort and user-friendliness, but also in terms of safety, since more single rooms will help prevent and control infections."

The hospital is part of the Montreal West Island health and social services (CIUSSS-OIM) network.