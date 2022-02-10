iHeartRadio
Quebec government to invest $16.2 M into St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal

The ER at St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal is dealing with a severely damaged roof after a water leak on the second floor affected the pipes above.

The Quebec government will invest $16.2 million to modernize St. Mary’s Hospital, it was announced Friday.

Current facilities at the Montreal hospital are outdated and no longer meet building standards, according to a press release.

Health Minister Christian Dube said the work “will bring enormous benefits for users, particularly in terms of comfort and user-friendliness, but also in terms of safety, since more single rooms will help prevent and control infections."

The hospital is part of the Montreal West Island health and social services (CIUSSS-OIM) network.

