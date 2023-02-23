iHeartRadio
Quebec government to table its next budget on March 21


Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables a financial update at a news conference, Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Coalition Avenir Quebec government will table the first budget of the party's second mandate on March 21.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement today at the province's legislature.

He says the budget will keep all the commitments his party made during the fall election.

Those promises included an income tax cut starting this year of one percentage point on the first two tax brackets.

Girard says that despite the rise in interest rates, Quebec's economy so far in 2023 has performed better than expected.

The minister's December update forecasted that the province would end the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $5.2-billion deficit and return to a balanced budget by 2027-28.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 23, 2023 

