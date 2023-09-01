iHeartRadio
Quebec grants $1.5 million to promote French in Montreal


image.jpg

Quebec is granting the City of Montreal $1.5 million over three years to promote and enhance French in the city, French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge announced on Friday.

The minister unveiled the details of this funding at a press conference at Montreal City Hall alongside the Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The funding will be used to set up various activities aimed at new arrivals, the business community, young people and the cultural community. These initiatives include a Francophone business event and various communications campaigns to promote the French language.

"With half of Quebec's population living in the metropolitan region, Montreal is a key player in protecting and promoting the French language," said Plante in a press release. "This partnership with the Quebec government will enable us to continue the efforts and initiatives that are taking place in the metropolitan area, and which benefit the whole of Quebec."

Roberge also stressed the importance of promoting French on the island of Montreal and throughout the metropolitan region.

Montréal est fière d’être la métropole francophone des Amériques.

Avec le ministre de la Langue française @jfrobergeQc, nous dévoilons aujourd’hui un investissement de 1,5 M$ pour continuer de valoriser et promouvoir notre belle langue française partout à Montréal!

Avec ces… pic.twitter.com/q8EXxWlSem

— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 1, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2023.

