Quebec grants $144 million to enhance private protected areas

The Quebec government is granting $144.1 million to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) to enhance the network of private protected areas in southern Quebec, according to The Canadian Press.

This "unprecedented investment," according to the environment ministry, is aimed at protecting ecological connectivity corridors in 11 regions throughout Quebec.

Ecological connectivity refers to the unimpeded migration and movement of animals and plants through their environment.

The NCC grant is spread over five years, and the new conservation program has four components:

More than $100 million will be earmarked for "financial support for projects aimed at creating protected areas and conserving natural environments of interest, notably through the acquisition of private land."



Nearly $9 million will be earmarked for "projects to acquire knowledge or raise awareness of natural environments of interest, with a view to their eventual acquisition for conservation purposes."



In addition, $870,000 will be devoted to assisting and guiding landowners who wish to transform their land into a nature reserve, and $34 million will be used for stewardship and partnership management.

According to the Environment Ministry, since 2020, the Natural Environment Partnership Project (PPMN), in which the government has invested more than $53 million, has supported some 100 land acquisition projects dedicated to conservation.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.