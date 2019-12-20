Quebec Griswolds: How one man is lighting it up this season

A Quebec man who has turned 8,000 lights into a Christmas spectacle on his property claims he hasn’t noticed a difference in his hydro bill.

Or at least, he’s not telling the missus. “There’s two prices: there’s the price I pay and the price I tell my wife,” joked Robert Wright, a daytime Air Canada manager from Pierrefonds.

But it’s not really about the cost, he told CTV News Montreal. “It’s really just about making sure that people enjoy it.”

Wright has been putting on the display, dubbed Lights on Boischatel, for six years now. Inspired by his childhood years driving around with his parents looking at lights, he wanted to do something extra for his own kids. Indeed, they’re not your average holiday lights. There are smiling Christmas trees, glowing reindeer, and twinkling snowflakes. But the real highlight is the music -- it’s all synchronized to the beat of Christmas music Wright broadcasts using an FM transmitter hooked up to a laptop inside, which controls the flashing lights.

On the lawn, a sign reads “TUNE 87.9 FM,” prompting passersby to adjust their stereos to the music and watch the light show from their car.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” said neighbour Chris McCrory. “It definitely makes a cold day like today feel warmer because there’s a lot of Christmas spirit going on.”

