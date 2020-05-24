iHeartRadio
Quebec grocery stores now permitted to open Sundays

Grocery store

The government forced grocery stores to close Sundays in April to give staff a brief reprieve from the constant work. That order is now lifted, and it is now up to the companies themselves whether or not they wish to remain closed for one day during the week.

The government added that “merchants can no longer extend their business hours from Monday to Saturday starting May 24.”

Retail stores without direct outside access must remain closed, and retail stores in Montreal will be permitted to open their doors starting Monday.

