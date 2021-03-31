Quebec gym ordered to shut down after 68 positive COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Quebec City ordered a local gym to shut down Wednesday after a visit revealed "sanitary deficiencies" and an outbreak that led to 68 people contracting COVID-19.

In a statement issued from the Quebec City health and social services centre (CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale), public health director Dr. André Dontigny said all activity at the Mega Fitness Gym "is prohibited until further notice."

According to the statement, public health officials visited the gym Tuesday and observed few safety measures being followed, including: clients not being screened for symptoms upon arrival and working out while not respecting physical distancing, and "inadequate personal protection for workers on site."

An investigation into the fitness centre's operations revealed clients from gym are linked to at least eight outbreaks in their workplaces.

"The Direction de santé publique de la Capitale-Nationale and its civilian and police partners have the necessary means to counter any threat to the health and safety of the population of the Capitale-Nationale," the health authority said in a news release.

"In the current epidemiological context, we will not hesitate to use all the means and levers at our disposal to this end."A post on the gym's Facebook post on Monday asked clients to wear a mask at all times and to regularly clean the equipment.

A spokesperson for the gym could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.