Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin charged with luring minors on the internet

Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin was charged Friday with alleged sex offences against two minors.

The 22-year-old was released on $1,500 bail and a promise to respect certain conditions. He was arrested Thursday evening at his home near Quebec City.

Pellerin appeared in court via teleconference from a police station and was charged with nine counts including luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and making child pornography.

His two alleged victims were aged between 10 and 12 years old. The time period during which the crimes are alleged to have taken place is from Sept. 1, 2019 to June 9, 2020.

Pellerin, who competes internationally, was often in contact with minor-aged athletes and allegedly used social media to commit the crimes, said police in Levis, Que., just south of Quebec City.

Police said their investigation began last month when they were made aware of a potential child-luring situation. Search and arrest warrants were issued, and provincial police technological crime specialists helped the Levis police investigators analyze the suspect's electronics.