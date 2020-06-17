iHeartRadio
Quebec gyms, arenas, indoor pools and public and private beaches can reopen as of Monday

By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- Quebec gyms, arenas, indoor pools and public and private beaches can reopen Monday with public health measures such as physical distancing in place.

Team sports games can also resume Monday. (The government had previously announced sports teams could begin training).

Isabelle Charest, the Quebec minister responsible for sports, and Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health, made the announcement Wednesday morning in Quebec City.

"It is a return to normalcy that will have to be done carefully, and we will have to make adjustments in the practice of our favorite sporting activities," Charest said. "However, I am convinced that we will adapt quickly."

The province has already permitted outdoor team and individual sports and recreational activities to resume across Quebec, also while respecting public health guidelines.

If this new phase of reopening is successful, public health authorities said, then combat sports may be the next to be given the green light to resume.

