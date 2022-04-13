Quebec Halloween night sword attack trial suspended because of COVID-19 outbreak

The trial of a man charged in Quebec's Halloween night sword attack was postponed Wednesday until next week after a second juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and Francois Duchesne, 56, in the historic Old Quebec district on Oct. 31, 2020. He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder for allegedly injuring five other people with a sword that night.

Justice Richard Grenier told the 10 jurors in attendance the case would be postponed until next Tuesday, which would permit 11 jury members to evaluate evidence and it would allow any other juror who is positive for COVID-19 to isolate.

"We are going to put all the odds on our side to save the trial," Grenier said.

If the case had continued on Wednesday, it would have been with just 10 jurors, the minimum dictated by the Criminal Code to deliver a verdict.

"This (decision) will ensure that we will not lose one more juror," Grenier said, thanking the jury before sending them off for a long Easter weekend break.

The 12-member jury comprising eight women and four men was selected in about 30 minutes on Monday without any spare jurors. A first juror tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was dismissed. The second juror informed the court Wednesday of a positive result. A juror who misses the evidence presented in court cannot remain part of the panel.

"We are going to weather the storm and finish this trial together," Grenier said. Lawyers, he added, will discuss ways of shortening the presentation of evidence.

According to the Crown's case, Girouard allegedly left home about 30 kilometres north of Montreal in his car, taking a Japanese-style sword called a katana that had a 76.9-centimetre blade. Prosecutors said Girouard wore black jogging pants, black leather boots, a kimono and a black mask. After arriving in Quebec City, he allegedly drove around before finally parking in front of Le Chateau Frontenac hotel in the city's historic quarter and beginning an attack on foot.

Girouard has admitted to stabbing people on Oct. 31, 2020, but the judge has told jurors the suspect will argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.

The prosecution has argued that the suspect had previously stated he wanted to kill people with a sword as early as 2014.

Girouard's trial was expected to last between four and five weeks.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.