Quebec has 210 more active doctors than last year


The Quebec college of physicians revealed Monday that there are 210 more active physicians in the province than last year.

The data comes from the "Statistics on the medical workforce in Quebec," as of Dec. 31, 2022. It states that 25,585 doctors were registered with the order, compared to 25,176 on the same date in 2021.

This is an increase of 409 professionals.

However, not all of these doctors are active and treating patients. There were 22,647 active doctors on Dec. 31 last year, compared with 22,477 a year ago.

This represents a gain of 170 active professionals.

In addition, it seems that a good number of doctors have chosen to return to the fold in the last year. The college reports that around 40 physicians whose practices were outside the province have declared a new professional address in Quebec.

In total, the population is benefiting from 210 more active physicians.

Unsurprisingly, Montreal is the region that has benefited most from these additions of health professionals, with a gain of 108 doctors. Montérégie (+39), Laurentides (+23), Quebec City (+19) and Mauricie (+18) have also been blessed.

At the other end of the spectrum, some regions have seen doctors stop practising or move away. Centre-du-Québec (-18), Chaudière-Appalaches (-7), Laval (-4) and Outaouais (-4) posted the worst results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2023. 

