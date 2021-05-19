Quebec has 584 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Quebec is reporting 584 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 364,980 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed eight more deaths, a total of 11,058.

One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while seven were between May 12 and May 17.

Hospitalizations are down by 18, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 466.

Of those, 113 people are in intensive care; down by five.

To date, 347,387 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 17, a total of 35,862 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 74,310 more vaccinations; 71,485 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,825 doses before May 18, for a total of 4,543,365, or 50.5 per cent of the population.

The province has received 5,036,719 vaccine doses so far.

This week, 1,299,340 more doses are expected to arrive in Quebec.

A total of 43,290 doses of Pfizer were received Tuesday in the regions. Of the 917,280 expected this week, officials say they are still waiting for 458,640 doses.

Quebec is also expecting to receive 233,960 doses of Moderna and 148,100 doses of AstraZeneca.